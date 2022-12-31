Bishop of Springfield Diocese remembers Pope Benedict

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died at 95 years old Saturday.

Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois released a statement in remembrance of Benedict.

“Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was an authentic example of faithfulness to God and Catholicism, living and preaching the Gospel message with truth and passion,” Paprocki said. “Always writing and teaching, his warm smile, gentle demeanor, and pastoral approach to explaining and living out the Catholic faith inspired millions and brought people closer to Christ.”

In 2010, Benedict appointed Paprocki as bishop of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois. Paprocki got to personally thank Benedict a couple of days later.

“When I walked up to the Holy Father, there was no one else nearby, so I introduced myself and said that I had just received word that he had appointed me to be Bishop of Springfield in Illinois. I thanked him for the appointment and for his confidence in me, assuring him that I would do my best to try to be a good bishop. He just smiled and nodded. But I do have a great photo of that moment with Pope Benedict XVI,” Paprocki said.

Paprocki said he will always remember Benedict’s compassion.

“To this day, I am humbled Pope Benedict appointed me as the ninth bishop of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois. I had the honor of meeting with him several times. I will forever remember his friendliness and compassion,” Paprocki said. “His theological genius and his ability to communicate our rich and oftentimes difficult theology to the people in a clear and understandable way was most impressive. The Catholic Church lost an incredible and humble man, but his legacy leaves a lasting impression on the faithful and our Church.”

