Hannibal fireworks store sees influx of customers ahead of New Year’s Day

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Local fireworks stores are seeing an influx of customers this holiday weekend.

The owner of a Hannibal store is reminding customers to follow the law while having fun.

Inside the 125,000 square foot Fireworks Superstore in Hannibal are customers from all over.

“Customers from Texas, from New York, California, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nebraska,” said Owner Tom Marx.

Nick Warren and his friends drove from Hillsboro, Missouri to get supplies for their New Year’s weekend celebrations.

“Come here for just fireworks and get supplies for stuff to party on New Year’s and always like getting fireworks because it’s always a good time,” Warren said.

Warren said it’s not the first time he’s set off fireworks.

“It’s just a rush every time,” Warren added. “It’s sweet.”

Marx said sales have continued to rise since they opened 17 years go.

“Our sales have been very strong this year,” Marx said. “Our sales seemed to climb, or increase every year.”

With all the customers he’s seeing, he’s reminding them about firework laws and regulations.

Non-Missouri residents can buy fireworks at a store year-round, while Missourians can only buy fireworks from June 20 through July 10th and Dec. 22 through Jan. 2. Residents can purchase fireworks outside those dates if they sign a form saying those fireworks will be taken out of state.

You have to be at least 16-years-old to purchase fireworks in Missouri. Fireworks must be shot off on private property and not within city limits.

When using fireworks, Marx said it’s important to be safe.

“Just use common sense, I suppose,” he said. “Most people that are buying fireworks, it’s not their first time. I think most people have a good idea on how to go about that.”

Marx said the busiest time of the year for fireworks sales is around the Fourth of July.

