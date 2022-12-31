Homeowner displaced after Hannibal fire, eight dogs dead

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The homeowner of 1317 Valley Street in Hannibal is displaced after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon.

Hannibal Fire Chief Ryan Neisen said they were called to the scene around 12:45 p.m.

Neisen reported that smoke could be seen coming out of the house when they arrived on scene. Upon entering the house, firefighters found a small fire near the front entrance.

Neisen said firefighters had the fire extinguished quick.

Neisen reported that no one was home at the time of the fire, but eight dogs died.

Neisen said they are waiting for the state fire marshal to arrive to determine the cause of the fire.

