At least 6 hurt after shooting near central Phoenix, police say

Police are working to confirm the victims’ ages, but their conditions range from life-threatening to non-life-threatening.
By Kit Silavong and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) — Several people are in the hospital after a shooting Saturday morning at a business near central Phoenix.

Sgt. Brian Bower with the Phoenix police said at least six men were found shot when officers arrived at 19th Avenue just north of Indian School Road around 4 a.m.

Phoenix fire took some of the victims to hospitals. However, police learned that some victims left the shooting scene and walked to hospitals before officers arrived.

Police are working to confirm the victims’ ages, but their conditions range from life-threatening to non-life-threatening.

Bower said it is not clear if the shooter is among those who are being treated in the hospital or left the scene.

Police are investigating.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies
Mario Camacho has coached soccer at all four Quincy schools.
Quincy man recalls game when soccer great Pele slapped his face
3 injured from car crash, one flown to Columbia area hospital, one taken to Hannibal Regional...
Crash on McMasters Avenue leaves 3 injured
The Illinois Capitol complex in Springfield, IL.
New Illinois laws take effect on January 1

Latest News

An Amber Alert from California was canceled.
Amber Alert for California boy canceled
Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 consecutive hours starting on New Year's Eve.
Liquor stores in Texas to close for 61 hours, starting on New Year’s Eve
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets people in the crowd as he celebrates a Mass at Yankee Stadium,...
In US, sharply contrasting views on Benedict XIV’s legacy
Bishop Paprocki and Pope Benedict
Bishop of Springfield Diocese remembers Pope Benedict
Some new laws could affect access to abortion. Others will ease restrictions on marijuana and...
Taxes fall, wages rise and jaywalking OK’d by new state laws