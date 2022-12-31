Man suffers gunshot wound in Hannibal, suspect arrested

By Jayla Louis
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - At 12:17 a.m. on Saturday, the Hannibal Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Broadway.

Police said when they arrived on the scene a minute later, they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot.

Police said they performed lifesaving measures until the Hannibal Fire Department and Marion County Ambulance arrived.

Police reported they found the suspect, a 32-year-old man, around 12:21 a.m. They said he was only a short distance from the scene.

Police said they recovered a handgun from the man.

According to police, they suspect is being held at the Marion County Jail on a 24 hour hold.

Police said they will release more information at a later time.

