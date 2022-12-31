Quincy Central Services fills in potholes

QUINCY (WGEM) - With the extreme temperature swing this week comes the possibility of potholes. The city’s central services department is on the lookout to fill them.

Superintendent of Sanitation at Central Services John Schafer said the roads haven’t been affected much so far, and they have not seen any major issues, but there have been a few exceptions.

They received some calls yesterday reporting potholes, and they filled about 15 to 20 in Quincy.

Schafer said with the new pothole filler truck, they are able to fill them more efficiently.

“They have been holding up a whole lot better than what we used to be with putting the cold patch in and just driving over them,” said Schafer. “With this new machine when putting them in hot and putting the binder in with it and all that kind of stuff it really helps to keep them sealed up good.”

As a reminder, Schafer said, trash usually picked up on Monday will be picked up on Tuesday, Jan. 3, with the normal Tuesday routes.

