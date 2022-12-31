WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (December 30) “Sports Extra” QHS Blue Devils Fall Toi Defeat In Championship Game At 38th Annual Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic
MSHSAA: Monroe City Panthers Fall At Home Against Montgomery County 73-39
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Friday, December 30, 2022
IHSA
38th Annual Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic
Championship Game
Quincy Blue Devils 53
MacArthur Generals 57
QHS: (JR) Cam Brown (12 Points)
QHS: (JR) Ralph Wires (11 Points)
QHS: Brad Longcor, III (9 Points/6 Assists)
QHS Now (12-2) Overall On The Season
Macomb-Western Holiday Classic
3rd Place Game
Camp Point Central 51
Southeastern 43
SE Suns: Danny Stephens (30 Points/6 Rebs)
MSHSAA
Montgomery County 73
Monroe City 39
Westran 59
Bowling Green 43
Girls
Montgomery County 37
Monroe City 34
Westran 32
Bowling Green 28
