WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (December 30) “Sports Extra” QHS Blue Devils Fall Toi Defeat In Championship Game At 38th Annual Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic

By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, December 30, 2022

IHSA

38th Annual Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic

Championship Game

Quincy Blue Devils 53

MacArthur Generals 57

QHS: (JR) Cam Brown (12 Points)

QHS: (JR) Ralph Wires (11 Points)

QHS: Brad Longcor, III (9 Points/6 Assists)

QHS Now (12-2) Overall On The Season

Macomb-Western Holiday Classic

3rd Place Game

Camp Point Central 51

Southeastern 43

SE Suns: Danny Stephens (30 Points/6 Rebs)

MSHSAA

Montgomery County 73

Monroe City 39

Westran 59

Bowling Green 43

Girls

Montgomery County 37

Monroe City 34

Westran 32

Bowling Green 28

