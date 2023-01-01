City of Christmas wraps up

KEOKUK (WGEM) - City of Christmas in Keokuk wrapped up on Sunday and organizers are looking for help packing up their decorations until next year.

This was Keokuk’s 33rd annual City of Christmas.

City of Christmas President Joe Shuman said that they saw about 20,000 people come through this year.

He said on New Year’s Eve they saw over 350 people come by to enjoy the lights.

He added that the snow and cold front slowed down their traffic for a few days.

“When you get 30 below 0 it’s kind of cold to get out, it’s just hard. You can see the count of cars was down those nights, but the last couple of nights have been decent and tonight’s the last night,” said Shuman.

Shuman said he needs help tearing down the decorations and lights.

People can meet at 9 a.m. throughout the whole week outside the City of Christmas gate to help with the cleanup process.

