“Create daily goals”: local dietician gives advice for a healthy 2023

QUINCY (WGEM) - Freshly into a new year, you might have new goals that you’d like to accomplish within the next 365 days.

Fitness and other health-related goals are one of the most common things people put into the forefront.

Quincy Medical Group dietician Olivia Rees said her office usually gets busier around new years with people who are looking to spruce up their health.

Most commonly, she sees patients who desire to lose weight, but Rees said it’s the steps to take in order to reach a desired outcome that are most important.

“The biggest issue that people tend to have is they make goals too big, and so by that, it’s really outcome related so it’s more of trying to shift people to a behavior change,” Rees said.

Rees said she generally sees a patient between two and four times with the occasional one-and-done patient.

Some small steps she recommends to those wanting to live healthier in 2023 is to get between seven and nine hours of sleep per night and drink plenty of water.

Around the holidays is when she said it can be hardest to stick to the plan.

“For some people it’s passing up on the leftovers, for some people it’s taking a walk after they have a larger meal,” she said. “Recognize again that it’s just one day and it’s not going to make or break your progress.”

While Rees’ area of expertise lies with a nutritional standpoint, she also recommends at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week.

For those just beginning a fitness journey, Rees recommends starting slow and building up.

“The best thing I can say is 10 minutes of exercise where your heart rate is going up, and that can be brisk walking or something at the gym,” she added.

Rees abides by the MyPlate recommendations that include a steady diet of fruits, vegetables, grains and protein.

A question Rees said she gets asked a lot is if it’s okay to indulge in fruit even though fruit generally has high sugar levels.

Rees said indulging in fruit is just fine, but to avoid foods that contain “added sugar,” like sweetened beverages or snacks.

