Festival of Lights wraps up season

QUINCY (WGEM) - New Year’s Eve was the last night that Wavering-Moorman Park was brightly lit up for the annual Festival of Lights.

Display president Eric Dooley said despite the extreme cold earlier in December, the season was a success with an increased number of sponsors and good turnout.

He said keeping the festive display going is a team effort across the community and he is thankful for everyone that showed their support.

“We’re grateful and thankful for everybody who helped come together to make this a reality this year and hopefully into the future. It really starts with the Illinois Department of Corrections and their commitment to the project, and all volunteers that participated and all the donors and sponsors that we’re lucky enough to have that participated,” said Dooley.

Dooley said the display can be a challenge due to its size and cost, but he hopes to see it return again next holiday season.

“We’re a young organization, and this is a massive project to start on, and we are working really hard to garner the support that we need to be able to meet the expenses of a display this size,” said Dooley.

Dooley said the display grew from 15 paid sponsorships last season to around 40 this season.

“We’ve got a long way to go, but we made progress this year and we’re excited about that and hopefully we can continue that ride into 2023,” said Dooley.

He said the organization should know the total funds raised from this year’s display by next week.

