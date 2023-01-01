Fire breaks out on Le Claire Street in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ill. (WGEM) - A fire broke out Saturday evening at 1997 Le Claire Street in Warsaw, Illinois.

As of 9:10 p.m., firefighters were still on scene putting out hot spots on the roof.

Warsaw Fire Department and Hamilton Fire Department are fighting the fire along with volunteer first responders.

Neighbors told WGEM News that no one was home at the time of the fire.

A WGEM News reporter on scene said the walls of the home caved in during the blaze.

