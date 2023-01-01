Tri-State residents ring in the New Year with resolutions

QUINCY (WGEM) -As we enter the new year, people in the Tri-States are already starting to plan out how they can stick to their New Year’s resolutions.

Some Tri-State residents are planning ahead to avoid their New Year’s resolutions falling through.

“I’d say, one that I’m actually going to keep up this year is probably just productivity. I’ve got this little pink planner and it’s been helping me last year, so hopefully I can keep that up,” said Quincy resident Analise Bell’Galluzzio.

Some residents are even getting other people to help them reach their goals.

“My New Year’s Resolution is to work to get better at basketball and I’m going to be practicing with my brother. My dad is going to be helping me and I’m going to be practicing at the Y and at school,” said Keokuk resident Daron Thomas.

Studies showed that more than 90% of Americans fail their New Year’s Resolutions for the New Year within the first month.

