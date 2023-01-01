Warm and Wet Weather on the Way

After a mild New Year’s Day with highs in 50′s, more warm weather is on the way.

A strengthening area of low pressure over the Central Plains is leading to warm air advection across much of the Midwest. This will continue through the overnight hours into Monday morning. This process will keep temperatures from dropping too low, with lows set to drop into the upper 30′s to low 40′s. Increased moisture surging into the region means that mostly cloudy skies will continue overnight, with patches of fog development once again likely overnight into Monday morning.

Much of the first half of Monday will feature patchy fog, cloudy skies, and temperatures in the 40′s. However, as a warm front lifts through the region later Monday afternoon and evening, temperatures will rise into the 50′s and could near 60 degrees. Rain chances will also increase through the evening hours and peak overnight, with some embedded thunderstorms likely as well. The best chance for thunderstorms will be West of the Mississippi River.

Most areas will see rain totals approach half an inch of rain, but there could be isolated pockets of higher totals especially if thunderstorms persist over a region. Much of the rain will move out by Tuesday morning, with temps falling Tuesday afternoon.

