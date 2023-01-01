Warm and Wet Weather on the Way

Rain will move in as temps climb Monday evening with some areas receiving close to a half inch...
Rain will move in as temps climb Monday evening with some areas receiving close to a half inch of rain or more.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a mild New Year’s Day with highs in 50′s, more warm weather is on the way.

A strengthening area of low pressure over the Central Plains is leading to warm air advection across much of the Midwest. This will continue through the overnight hours into Monday morning. This process will keep temperatures from dropping too low, with lows set to drop into the upper 30′s to low 40′s. Increased moisture surging into the region means that mostly cloudy skies will continue overnight, with patches of fog development once again likely overnight into Monday morning.

Much of the first half of Monday will feature patchy fog, cloudy skies, and temperatures in the 40′s. However, as a warm front lifts through the region later Monday afternoon and evening, temperatures will rise into the 50′s and could near 60 degrees. Rain chances will also increase through the evening hours and peak overnight, with some embedded thunderstorms likely as well. The best chance for thunderstorms will be West of the Mississippi River.

Most areas will see rain totals approach half an inch of rain, but there could be isolated pockets of higher totals especially if thunderstorms persist over a region. Much of the rain will move out by Tuesday morning, with temps falling Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Sims
One man dead after Hannibal shooting, suspect arrested
1317 Valley Street
Homeowner displaced after Hannibal fire, eight dogs dead
Le Claire Street fire
Warsaw home a total loss after Saturday evening fire
Mario Camacho has coached soccer at all four Quincy schools.
Quincy man recalls game when soccer great Pele slapped his face
The Illinois Capitol complex in Springfield, IL.
New Illinois laws take effect on January 1

Latest News

Evening Weather 12-31-2022
Evening Weather 12-31-2022
With overnight temps in the mid to upper 30's and daytime temps in the 50's, 2023 will start...
2023 to Start on a Warm Note
StormTrak Weather Friday Evening
StormTrak Weather Friday Evening
Mild temperatures will continue for the last day of 2022 and first day of 2023.
Rather Mild End to 2022