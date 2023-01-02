Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 1st, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Phoenix Strothoff
Chris Brodie
Elliot Kramer
John Davis
Matthew Davis
Aribella Stark
Tom Bunge
Judy Raithel
Aaron Stamper
Heather Harris
Rychilyn Peikett
Cooper Schindler
Mary Waldo
Rae Ponsot
ANNIVERSARIES
Steve & Susie Schoonover
Ken & Deanne Miller
DeWayne & Karen White
Bill & Linda Klodt
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.