Hospital Report: January 2, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Brandon Allen Baker, 39, of Quincy, IL, passed away December 27 at his home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Lowell D. Hoskins, age 93, of Quincy, died on December 29 in the Illinois Veterans’ Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Richard Carl Ensor, age 73, of LaGrange, MO, passed away December 29 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Russell Sumatt & Samantha McHatton of Pittsfield, IL...girl

David & Christenia Wilson of Bowen, IL...girl

Stevi D. Pullam of Quincy, IL....girl

Zach & Kendra Goodwin of Golden, IL...girl

