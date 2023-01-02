Hospital Report: January 2, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:41 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Brandon Allen Baker, 39, of Quincy, IL, passed away December 27 at his home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Lowell D. Hoskins, age 93, of Quincy, died on December 29 in the Illinois Veterans’ Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Richard Carl Ensor, age 73, of LaGrange, MO, passed away December 29 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Russell Sumatt & Samantha McHatton of Pittsfield, IL...girl

David & Christenia Wilson of Bowen, IL...girl

Stevi D. Pullam of Quincy, IL....girl

Zach & Kendra Goodwin of Golden, IL...girl

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 31st, 2022

Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 30th, 2022

Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: December 31, 2022

Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:27 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: December 30, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 29th, 2022

Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: December 29, 2022

Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:22 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: December 29, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 28th, 2022

Updated: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: December 28, 2022

Updated: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:41 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: December 28, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 27th, 2022

Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:05 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: December 27, 2022

Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:45 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: December 27, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 26th, 2022

Updated: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:11 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.