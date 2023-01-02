Illini West addressing chronic absenteeism and life readiness during strategic planning process

The final draft of the school's strategic plan includes the implementation of Life Readiness,...
The final draft of the school's strategic plan includes the implementation of Life Readiness, which would teach students universal skills that can be used post-graduation.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - In September and October, the Illini West High School District released a survey to parents, students and staff asking what the school could improve upon.

This was done in an effort to draft a strategic plan.

Now that results are in, Superintendent Jay Harnack said they include a multitude of things ranging from facility upgrades to social emotional learning.

“Probably one of the most important questions was ‘what does success for our students and our families look like in the next five years?’” Harnack said.

A common response was the implementation of life skills.

In turn, the district is crafting a strategic plan that includes a life readiness curriculum.

“Everybody understands the importance of academics, but we got a lot of feedback about getting kids ready for life, financial literacy, leadership, group dynamics and a lot of things I think employers call soft skills,” he said.

Upon adopting the program, Harnack said the course Leader in Me would likely take place for every student at least 30 minutes per week during an advisory period.

Principal Jim Short said even though the course is not in effect, life skills such as cooperation and perseverance are still implemented in classrooms.

He said the lessons could lead to post-graduation success for students.

“We’re not going to push one track or another,” Short said. “Whatever they want to do, we’re going to support them for it, but there’s still a core value, there’s still a core group of characteristics we want our students to have regardless of what they decide to go into.”

Teachers like Peyton Porter believe there’s universal skills taught in school that the younger generation might not learn anywhere else.

“They’re not getting that social interaction first of all, which I think is the most important with school,” he said. “Not just the subject material, but being able to talk to one another, they learn discipline and how to get things done on time.”

The strategic plan is also addressing ways to decrease absenteeism.

Currently, the school’s chronic absenteeism rate is 28%, which is seven points higher than the state average.

Other aspects include reestablishing social-emotional skills and behavioral supports.

School board members will vote later this month on whether or not to adopt the final draft of the strategic plan. If passed, Harnack said the Leader in Me program would be in effect starting next school year.

