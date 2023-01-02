Local Catholic church to hold mass honoring Pope Benedict

QUINCY (WGEM) - Catholics and Christians across the world are mourning the passing of Pope Benedict, who led the Catholic Church from 2005 through 2013.

Some local Catholic churches, like St. Anthony Catholic Church in Quincy, will memorialize the former pope with a mass on Wednesday honoring his service to the church.

Father Tom Donovan, pastor of St. Anthony Catholic Church, said the mass is more than just a eulogy, but rather a time for all Catholics and Christians to come together in worship and prayer.

“We are a community of prayer, of praying for each other. We often ask each other to pray for us. We believe that those bonds that keep us together on this Earth do not end in death and no doubt the pope needed our prayers in this life and he needs them as he passes forward into eternal life,” said Father Donovan.

While official ceremonies and proceedings will occur at the Vatican, Donovan said Wednesday’s mass is a chance for local worshippers to offer their prayers.

“Obviously everything is a bit more fancy in Rome, but we’ll have a simple celebration of worship before God where we come before him with our thoughts and prayers for our holy father and offer that in union with the church throughout the world,” said Father Donovan.

Donovan said this week’s service will be unique in the fact that the pope passing does not leave a vacancy at the Vatican, with Pope Francis set to lead services in Vatican City.

He said he hopes people remember Pope Benedict’s theological ideas and actions more than just his early retirement.

The mass for the repose of the soul of Pope Benedict at St. Anthony Catholic Church will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The official funeral service for Pope Benedict will be held at the Vatican on Thursday.

