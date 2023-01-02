New year brings home maintenance reminders

By Logan Williams
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - With the start of the new year, some of you may be thinking about working on and improving your homes in the coming months.

Local builder Caleb Janssen, owner of Janssen Builders, said there are several things you should do yearly such as cleaning out fireplaces and checking on generators.

Janssen said now is the perfect time to get winter projects done before the next severe cold snap arrives.

“So for wintertime you really should check all your faucets, your spickets outside, make sure your hoses aren’t connected because you don’t want those freezing up. Check your garage door seals,” said Janssen.

He said window and door seals are another important place to check for leaks and decay.

“Caulking around windows goes bad about every ten years so if you think your windows are about that old, make sure you do some caulking and make sure water is not getting in there and rotting those windows or the seal out,” said Janssen.

In addition to checking the seals, Janssen said checking insulation in crawl spaces and the attic could help save money.

“Electric is way up right now. You can lose up to 70% of your heat through your ceiling, so making sure the insulation is in good shape can help on your energy bills,” said Janssen.

Other regular maintenance Janssen suggests include checking furnace filters every three months and checking on your sump pump and septic tank yearly.

Once the weather warms, outdoor work could include making sure gutters are in working order, roof shingles are not leaking, and making sure landscaping around the house directs water away from the building to prevent basement flooding.

