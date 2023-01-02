Warsaw family devastated after New Year’s Eve fire destroys their home

WARSAW, Ill. (WGEM) - New Year’s Day is typically filled with hope and excitement. For the Tadlock family, 2023 is now filled with the unknown.

The family lost their home on New Years Eve to a fire, where first responders from Hamilton, Warsaw and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to at 6:38 p.m.

Carl Tadlock said he, his wife and daughter had lived at the 1997 Le Claire Street residence for about five years.

They lost everything from birth certificates to baby pictures.

Also, the family’s two cats did not survive the blaze.

“We’re just trying to get our head on straight, trying to get over this and right now we’re missing our two cats and it’s just hard,” Carl Tadlock said.

The Tadlock’s were celebrating New Year’s Eve away from home when they received a phone call that turned their world upside down.

“I got a phone call from my mother-in-law saying your house was on fire, and I took the phone to my husband and then we darted into our van and we were trying to hurry up and get home,” Ashlea Tadlock said.

On Sunday evening, the family returned to the property they used to call home to see if anything in the rubble was salvageable.

The stench of smoke was still present, and some smoke was still flowing off of certain parts of the pile.

Currently, the Tadlocks are staying at relatives houses across the Tri-States.

“Last night we stayed at my sister’s house but tonight [Sunday] I’m not sure, I might be at my wife’s grandmas house we’re just right now bouncing from house to house,” Carl Tadlock said.

The family only has what they were wearing Saturday night.

Donations are being stuffed into the back of their car.

There is a designated donation drop-off site at 826 N. 13th Street in Keokuk or you can call 319-795-0310 if you want to make a donation.

The cause of the fire is till unknown.

