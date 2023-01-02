Weather Alert: Dense Fog This Morning

QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert: A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for everyone in the Tri-States through 9 AM. Visibilities have dropped to one quarter mile or less at times. If driving, be sure to slow down, use your headlights to help others see you better, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

The fog and low stratus clouds will reduce visibilities through mid-morning. As temperatures warm and wind speeds start to increase the dense fog will dissipate. However, even into the early afternoon hours you may see some areas of patchy fog. Morning temperatures are starting off in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

A potent system will pass through the region over the next about 36 hours. Gradually through the morning and afternoon, a warm front will lift through the area. This front will transport warmth and moisture into the area. Temperatures will gradually warm through the day. Our official daytime highs will not occur until later tonight though. Most likely happening right before midnight. Highs will be in the upper 40s to upper 50s depending on where you live in the Tri-States. As the warmth and moisture spreads into the area, some light spotty stray showers will be possible in the early evening hours. However, confidence is high that widespread rain showers and even some thunderstorms will move through later tonight. We are expecting heavy downpours, lightning and thunder and some gusty winds. The bulk of the rain will be gone by tomorrow morning. Rainfall totals will range from about a half of an inch to an inch. There could be a few areas though that get just over an inch.

