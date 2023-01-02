Weather Alert: Dense Fog This Morning

Runs through 9 AM. Visibilities will drop below a quarter of a mile at times.
Runs through 9 AM. Visibilities will drop below a quarter of a mile at times.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert: A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for everyone in the Tri-States through 9 AM. Visibilities have dropped to one quarter mile or less at times. If driving, be sure to slow down, use your headlights to help others see you better, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

The fog and low stratus clouds will reduce visibilities through mid-morning. As temperatures warm and wind speeds start to increase the dense fog will dissipate. However, even into the early afternoon hours you may see some areas of patchy fog. Morning temperatures are starting off in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

A potent system will pass through the region over the next about 36 hours. Gradually through the morning and afternoon, a warm front will lift through the area. This front will transport warmth and moisture into the area. Temperatures will gradually warm through the day. Our official daytime highs will not occur until later tonight though. Most likely happening right before midnight. Highs will be in the upper 40s to upper 50s depending on where you live in the Tri-States. As the warmth and moisture spreads into the area, some light spotty stray showers will be possible in the early evening hours. However, confidence is high that widespread rain showers and even some thunderstorms will move through later tonight. We are expecting heavy downpours, lightning and thunder and some gusty winds. The bulk of the rain will be gone by tomorrow morning. Rainfall totals will range from about a half of an inch to an inch. There could be a few areas though that get just over an inch.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Sims
One man dead after Hannibal shooting, suspect arrested
Le Claire Street fire
Warsaw home a total loss after Saturday evening fire
1317 Valley Street
Homeowner displaced after Hannibal fire, eight dogs dead
The Tadlock family is currently staying with relatives as they aren't yet sure of what to do...
Warsaw family devastated after New Year’s Eve fire destroys their home
The Illinois Capitol complex in Springfield, IL.
New Illinois laws take effect on January 1

Latest News

Evening Weather 01-01-2023
Evening Weather 01-01-2023
Rain will move in as temps climb Monday evening with some areas receiving close to a half inch...
Warm and Wet Weather on the Way
Evening Weather 12-31-2022
Evening Weather 12-31-2022
With overnight temps in the mid to upper 30's and daytime temps in the 50's, 2023 will start...
2023 to Start on a Warm Note