When will Fog and Rain ease?

QUINCY (WGEM) - Rain will come to an end for most areas by early Tuesday morning. There may be a few lingering showers for the northern tier of the Tri-States Tuesday afternoon. The stubborn fog will begin to dissipate and slide to the north very early Tuesday morning.

This pesky fog will finally leave (Brian Inman)

As the fog slides to the north, we will have improving visibility from the south to the north. We should be out of the fog by sunrise or shortly thereafter Tuesday morning. We will be close to the record-high temperature Tuesday. Right now we are forecasting a daytime high of 62 degrees for Quincy. The record is 63 degrees set back in 1998. The wind will shift around to the west Tuesday night and drop our temperatures down to near the freezing mark. There will be the potential on Wednesday and Thursday for a few snow flurries or even some light snow.

Snow flurries possible Wednesday and Thursday (Brian Inman)

We don’t expect any accumulation. Temperatures will be seasonable once we get through Tuesday’s warmth.

