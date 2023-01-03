Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 3rd, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Patti Shoemaker
Linda Williams
Darrell Ludwick
Oliver Hesse
Marie Yates
Janet Stoddard
Jim Atkins
Annslee Merkel
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.