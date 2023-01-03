Camp Point to see more businesses open in 2023

CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) - Not only are new businesses moving to this rural part of Adams County, business owners are also making use of old Camp Point buildings that once sat vacantly.

Mid-West Accounting and Consulting Nathan Janssen said there are new businesses coming to town to offer residents services they’d normally have to travel to other cities to get.

“I just decide to open my own firm just to have that flexibility, having that opportunity, there’s a lot of firms out there that are looking to retire. There’s not a lot of new accounts coming into the market,” Janssen said.

Janssen said he purchased this building in May, which will house other businesses like Pumped Up Balloons and Beyond and a fitness center the community doesn’t already have.

“Not having to drive to Quincy or Mount Sterling even. So having everything we need. We have a grocery store, we have multiple restaurants, other services instead of having to go elsewhere outside of the community,” Janssen said.

Camp Point Area Business Association President John Hibbert said only a handful of businesses have closed in the last two years because of COVID-19 hardships and others have transitioned out of the business industry.

“We’ve had an uptick in businesses even though, we’ve had some move or they’ve relocated. Either those have been replaced. We’ve definitely had a net gain of businesses,” Janssen said. “ There was a year or so where we were probably without restaurants here.”

For example, he said Shake Shack was sold last week to the owners of the drink shop in Mount Sterling.

“Anytime any business, no matter the size, it’s bringing some employment to town so, not only is Camp Point a great place to live in and it’s a great place to work and with a lot of the additional businesses that have came, there’s employment options,” Hibbert said. “So you don’t have to drive 30 minutes to necessarily go to work where more and more opportunities are here in town.”

Hibbert said the new owners of Shake Shack want to be able to keep service open all year round.

As far as what you can expect to open in 2023: The new fitness center owner said he hopes to open doors in the next three months. The Rustic Market owner hopes to open their Camp Point shop by the end of the month. And the Tri-State Sno owner hopes to open their Camp Point location this summer.

RELATED

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.