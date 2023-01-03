Drinking water at QHS impacted by water main break

QHS water main break
QHS water main break(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - If your child goes to Quincy High School, they may want to bring a full water bottle from home with them when they go back to school Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Principal Jody Steinke said there was a water main break on Sunday, which resulted in water services being turned off at QHS through Monday.

Steinke said water service has since been restored, but no one will be able to drink water at the school Tuesday.

He encourages students to bring water bottles from home. He said water bottles will also be available in the Main Office, Attendance Office, Athletic Office and Vocational Office.

