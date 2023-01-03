Gov. Parson denies clemency for transgender inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday

FILE - This photo provided by the Federal Public Defender Office shows death row inmate Amber...
FILE - This photo provided by the Federal Public Defender Office shows death row inmate Amber McLaughlin. Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, McLaughlin will become the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday, Jan 3, 2022, for stabbing to death a former girlfriend, Beverly Guenther, in 2003. (Jeremy S. Weis/Federal Public Defender Office via AP, File)(Jeremy S. Weis | AP)
By Marsha Heller and The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson says he will not grant the clemency request of Missouri death row inmate Amber McLaughlin.

McLaughlin is scheduled to die by lethal injection at the prison in Bonne Terre on Tuesday, January 3 for killing Beverly Guenther, a former girlfriend, in 2003.

Her execution will mark the first time an openly transgender inmate has been put to death in the U.S.

“McLaughlin’s conviction and sentence remains after multiple, thorough examinations of Missouri law. McLaughlin stalked, raped, and murdered Ms. Guenther. McLaughlin is a violent criminal,” said Governor Parson in a released statement. “Ms. Guenther’s family and loved ones deserve peace. The State of Missouri will carry out McLaughlin’s sentence according to the Court’s order and deliver justice.”

According to the Associated Press, a clemency petition cited McLaughlin’s traumatic childhood and mental health issues, which the jury never heard at her trial.

The petition also included reports citing a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, a condition causing anguish and other symptoms as a result of a disparity between a person’s gender identity and their assigned sex at birth.

McLaughlin’s attorney, Larry Komp, said sexual identity was “not the main focus” of the clemency request.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gage Schroder, 24
One person injured in Quincy shooting
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The Tadlock family is currently staying with relatives as they aren't yet sure of what to do...
Warsaw family devastated after New Year’s Eve fire destroys their home
Justin Sims
One man dead after Hannibal shooting, suspect arrested
1317 Valley Street
Homeowner displaced after Hannibal fire, eight dogs dead

Latest News

File photo
What Missouri’s new Congressmen can expect on their first day
Keep wreaths red campaign ends
QFD celebrates winter safety campaign success
Gage Schroder, 24
One person injured in Quincy shooting
Not only are new businesses moving to this rural part of Adams County, business owners are also...
Camp Point to see more businesses open in 2023