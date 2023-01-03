How long will warm temps stick around

QUINCY (WGEM) - We set another record-high temperature on Tuesday. The old record was 63 degrees set back in 1998. The new record will be well above that, it looks like temperatures at 1 o’clock at Quincy Regional Airport. Topped up at 66 degrees. We are awaiting final confirmation from the National Weather Service to check if it was any higher. So now what? After this record warmth, what can we expect? Well, it won’t get any warmer that is for sure. The wind will kick out of the west for tomorrow and daytime high temperatures will be significantly cooler, daytime highs tomorrow will be about 30 degrees cooler than where they were on Tuesday. But to put that in perspective that is right about the average for this time of year.

Temps will be 30 degrees cooler Wednesday (Brian Inman)

Normal daytime highs for the first week of January top out in the mid-30s and that is exactly what we will be on Wednesday and Thursday. In addition to temperatures hovering in and around that freezing point, we do have some flurries in the forecast Wednesday and again on Thursday. Thursday it is possible we could see some light snow falling in the northeastern portions of the Tri-States like Hancock county and McDonough County.

Flurries possible Wednesday and Thursday (Brian Inman)

We do not expect any accumulation from this exiting storm system. Beyond that our focus is on our weather maker which gets here Friday night through Saturday. The timing is a little bit up in the air. And because the timing is up in the air, the type of precipitation that will fall is also a question. Right now there is low confidence in the type of precipitation we’ll see. So for now we will say it will be a rain and snow mix on Saturday. In the long range, say over the next 10 days, we don’t see any major weather disruptors that would change our temperature forecast which is hovering slightly above what is normal.

