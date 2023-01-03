Lee County EMS seeking to become essential service in Iowa

LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) - Officials in Lee County are preparing for residents to vote on an issue that would consider Lee County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) an essential service in the state of Iowa.

EMT Justina Mortimer has been working with Lee County EMS for two months.

With previous experience working in law enforcement, she said it’s important that EMS be considered essential by the state.

“Lee County is one of the largest counties in Iowa and we’re down to one hospital and we’re a very rural county,” Mortimer said. “A good majority of our population doesn’t have the ability of the transportation to get themselves to a hospital in an emergency.”

Lee County EMS Director Mark Long is asking residents to approve a property tax of up to 75 cents in a special election this march.

“It makes it so the county has to provide some type of EMS to the county, there’s nothing requiring them to do that,” Long said. “And then it also gives them the ability to tax, put out a tax, just for EMS.”

Lee County EMS is already receiving support from the Lee County Board of Supervisors.

Supervisor Ron Fedler said voting yes or no to consider Lee County an essential service is important for the residents of Lee County.

“The ambulance service is such an essential need for all citizens of Lee County, but it’s like buying insurance on your car or house, you pay the premium, but hope you’ll never have to use it,” Fedler said.

In a Board of Supervisors meeting held Tuesday morning, a Lee County EMS Advisory Council was appointed to begin the process of writing the language that will appear on the ballot for Lee County voters in a March special election.

The newly appointed council will soon give a recommendation on what percentage they think residents should be taxed for the essential service bill, but that amount will be no more than 75 cents per $1,000 in property taxes.

The EMS Advisory Council will soon meet to decide exactly what will be on the ballot and how much they think residents should be taxed.

Long said having the consideration of an essential service would provide his department with more funding and residents with more control.

“When we’re taxing for EMS, then we have to stay within the requirements that that bill has laid out,” Long said.

Mortimer worries the future of EMS could be in jeopardy, should it not be approved.

“Without it becoming an essential service to the community, it’s never guaranteed,” Mortimer said.

