Man fatally stabbed over parking dispute, police say

Police say a New York City man was stabbed to death just hours into the new year. (WCBS via CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Police say a New York City man was stabbed to death just hours into the new year in an incident believed to have started as a parking dispute.

Candles are lit just steps away from where 63-year-old Sergio Garcia was stabbed to death outside an apartment building in the Bronx. Happening just a few hours into the new year, the incident was New York City’s first homicide of 2023.

Garcia’s neighbor, Marta Roman, can’t believe he’s gone. She said she last saw him hours before he was killed, where he continued to show his generosity.

“He helped anyone that knocked on his door. I got diagnosed with cancer, so he always made sure I had food. If I need somewhere to go, made sure I got there,” Roman said. “When the ball dropped, he knocked on my door. He told me, ‘Happy New Year’s’ and… put some money in my hand.”

Police responded just before 4 a.m. Sunday to a 911 call regarding two people who had been stabbed. Witnesses say there was an argument between two men.

The victims, Garcia and a 38-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital by private means. The woman, believed to be Garcia’s ex-girlfriend, is reportedly in stable condition.

Police sources said the incident started with a dispute over parking. The suspect got away, and no arrests have been made.

“What happened out there over a parking space was unethical, unheard of, ridiculous. Whoever did it … really needs to get caught,” Roman said.

Copyright 2023 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The Tadlock family is currently staying with relatives as they aren't yet sure of what to do...
Warsaw family devastated after New Year’s Eve fire destroys their home
Justin Sims
One man dead after Hannibal shooting, suspect arrested
1317 Valley Street
Homeowner displaced after Hannibal fire, eight dogs dead
This photo provided by the Federal Public Defender Office shows death row inmate Amber...
Transgender woman’s scheduled execution would be US first

Latest News

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Suspect in Idaho slayings not expected to fight extradition
FILE - A drone is seen in the sky seconds before it fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, on...
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, said mulling more drones
FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
New Congress to convene, but will McCarthy be House speaker?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia planning a "prolonged attack" with drones...
Zelenskyy: Russian planning prolonged attacks