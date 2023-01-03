Patchy morning fog with a few lingering showers for some

QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert: A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the northern tier of the Tri-States through 10 AM. Visibility of one quarter mile or less will be possible in this area. Reduced visibility will make travel conditions hazardous for the morning commute. If driving, please slow down, use your headlights (low beams), and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Fog has dropped visibilities below one quarter mile in some areas. (maxuser | WGEM)

A warm front is moving northward through the Tri-States. As that front moves through it has been clearing out the fog. However, the northern tier is still waiting on that warm front. Therefore, we still have some dense fog there. Some northern tier towns have been dealing with visibilities below a quarter of a mile. Once the warm front moves through, the fog will clear out.

The bulk of the rain showers and thunderstorms are now long gone. However, a shortwave (kink in the atmosphere) has lead to some light lingering spotty showers just to our west. These showers continue to weaken and dissipate as they push closer to the Tri-States.

A cold front will move through later in the morning/early afternoon. Before that front arrives, we will be getting unseasonably warm. Southeast winds will switch to the southwest and it will be getting breezy. Wind gusts up to 30 mph will be possible. These winds will draw in warmer temperatures. Highs today will greatly depend on where you live in the Tri-States. Highs will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s. Temperatures will fall into the 40s by 6 PM.

