QFD celebrates winter safety campaign success

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Fire Department is celebrating a successful period of keeping Quincy residents safe over the holiday season.

Captain Jerry Mast said from the start of 2022 to the beginning of their Keep the Wreath Red campaign on November 23, there were 52 fires, which comes out to about one a week.

But he said during the nearly six weeks the campaign ran, they only had three fires. Mast said that’s a good result during a time of increased fire risk due to people turning up the heat.

“The first two happened the very first couple days of the program, right around Thanksgiving and they were contributed to improperly disposed of smoking materials,” he said. “This last fire was electrical in nature. There was a power strip in the general area.”

He said a usual cause of fires around this time is improper heating which includes space heaters and using an oven to heat a home.

Mast said there were four fires during last year’s campaign, two in both 2020 and 2019 and six in 2018.

“What we’ve seen the last few years though, each year has kind of decreased a little bit so we chalk that up to the success of the program and again just making people aware of the dangers and taking care of those dangers before they become a problem,” Mast said.

He said they are expecting the numbers to continue to drop for next year’s campaign.

The department said they ended 2022 with 4,520 calls and 55 structure fires.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.