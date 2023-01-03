One person injured in Quincy shooting

Quincy police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Tuesday...
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 500 block of South 8th Street around 12:32 a.m.

Officers said one person suffered minor injuries from a gun shot wound and was taken to Blessing Hospital.

They said the victim was expected to be released later in the day Tuesday. Police have not yet released victim’s identity.

QPD said no suspect is in custody.

EMS, and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene.

