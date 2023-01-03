Quincy city officials seek appellate prosecutor to investigate chief selection process

QUINCY (WGEM) - After controversy in last week’s Quincy City Council meeting in regard to the current police chief’s probationary period, the city is now moving forward by seeking an investigation from an appellate prosecutor.

Mayor Mike Troup said the investigation would not be on Chief Adam Yates, but rather the process that the Quincy Fire and Police Commission took to select Yates.

As to what questions there are with the selection process, Troup declined to say.

“This is not an investigation the mayor is asking for, I’m actually the messenger,” Troup said. “Because of internal questions within the department affecting numerous people, upon our investigations staff-wise here city hall it’s a serious allegation.”

In the past month, Troup said the city had sought an investigation through the city attorney and Adams County State’s Attorney’s office, both of which were denied due to conflicts.

As a result, the investigation is pending acceptance through an appellate prosecutor.

“There’s an attorney out of Springfield that has worked on other Adams County issues, and he is interested in taking the case,” Troup added.

Troup said he asked the commission to extend Yates’ probationary period, which ended on Dec. 22.

Quincy Fire and Police Commission Chairman Barry Cheyne said the commission decided to go ahead with the three-year term for Yates, which was taken off of last week’s council agenda.

“I think it’s pretty clear the fire and police commission owns the police chief selection process of which that was all very well detailed and laid out and agreed by the mayor,” Cheyne said. “It’s all well defined and we welcome any discussion into the police chief selection process.”

Cheyne believes Yates is the right man for the job and is pleased with what he brought to the department during the six-month probationary period.

“It would be easy to say that he has the credentials to be the police chief as well as the desire and energy to do that,” he added.

Yates said in the meantime he’s going to continue running the office to the best of his abilities.

“I’m going to continue to work just like I always have,” Yates said. “Hopefully we’ll get it all sorted out as the mayor said someone’s going to look into the process for the police chief hiring, so I welcome that review and make sure everything was done properly.”

Troup said he hopes to learn later this week if an appellate prosecutor has accepted the investigation.

WGEM News reached out to the Illinois State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor’s office, but we have not received a response.

