Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 4th, 2023

By Jessica Beaver
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Antoine Hickman

Rachell Likely

Kim Inlow

Brooke Barlow

Lindsay Zanger

Rosemary Hull

Matt Jibben

Tanner Thornburg

Ethan Sefton

Sara Guilford

Edith Shiraki

Jane Moody

Kyle Powell

Addison Koscielski

Dave Howell

Cheyann Ide

Janet Steele

Logan Hunziker

Samantha Kaden

ANNIVERSARIES

Don & Carla Williams

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: January 4, 2023

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: January 4, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 3rd, 2022

Updated: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 2nd, 2022

Updated: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 1st, 2022

Updated: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: January 2, 2023

Updated: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:41 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: January 2, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 31st, 2022

Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 30th, 2022

Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: December 31, 2022

Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:27 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: December 30, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 29th, 2022

Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: December 29, 2022

Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:22 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: December 29, 2022