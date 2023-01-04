Boil order for area around 3rd and College

QUINCY (WGEM) - The repair of a water main break will result in an interruption of water service for water customers in the area of 3rd and College Wednesday afternoon, according to Director of Utilities & Engineering Jeffery Conte.

Once water is restored, a boil order will be in effect for customers in the following areas:

North 3rd Street from Oak Street to Elm Street

College Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street

