Boil order for area around 3rd and College
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The repair of a water main break will result in an interruption of water service for water customers in the area of 3rd and College Wednesday afternoon, according to Director of Utilities & Engineering Jeffery Conte.
Once water is restored, a boil order will be in effect for customers in the following areas:
- North 3rd Street from Oak Street to Elm Street
- College Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.