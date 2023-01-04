Carthage Elementary increases substitute teacher pay to stay competitive

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Carthage Elementary School District has increased substitute teacher pay from $100 to $110 per day.

Across the Tri-States, schools are competing for substitute teachers as vacant full-time positions are prevalent.

Superintendent Dustin Day said this was done in order to stay competitive.

Noting the added difficulties a small, rural district faces, Day said the current substitute situation is “okay.” However, there are some days where it’s impossible to get a substitute.

“I think we stop and sometimes stop and maybe not think that often that the substitute pay is what it is, but they still have to drive, they still have to bring a lunch and do all of those things that a normal position would have to do and we need to be mindful of that,” Day said.

Day said the district often relies on former teachers to fill spots.

Shelley Bennett is currently a long-term substitute at Carthage Primary School.

Bennett first began teaching in the district in 1979 and retired in 2016. Although, her time away from the classroom was short-lived.

“I’ve subbed long term just about every year since I’ve retired, from anywhere from second grade to middle school,” she said.

Getting consistent substitutes, principal Ryanne Jacoby said is the challenge.

“Sometimes we call one sub, one person and they’re ready to sub,” Jacoby said. “Sometimes we call 18 and still can’t find anybody, and then we’re trying to cover in-house and have teachers cover during their planning periods or have our reading specialist cover somewhere.”

Jacoby said if the district isn’t able to get a former teacher to sub, they often seek subs who have to drive more than 20 minutes to get to the school.

She said they call for a sub at least once every other day.

Day said the 10% bump in pay also helps address inflation.

In addition to the pay increase, Day said the district makes a large effort to create a welcoming environment, one that a teacher would like to come back to.

“Teachers or substitutes don’t want to come to a building that’s a circus, and they don’t want to come to a building where you’ll get them for one day but then they won’t come back,” Day added.

Requirements of becoming a substitute teacher:

In Missouri, to become a substitute teacher in your district, you must obtain a Missouri Substitute Certification , have supporting documents and follow a background check with a fingerprint.

In Illinois , you must be hold a bachelor’s or higher; starting Jan. 1, 2023, people with an approved Illinois educator preparation program may qualify for the substitute license with at least 90 semester hours of coursework, or own an associate for a short-term substitute license or 60 hours of coursework.

In Iowa , it is required to have or be eligible for a teaching license and one of the three requirements must be met: verification of at least 30 days of substitute teaching, one year of teaching experience or one renewal course . And mandatory training is required for child and adult abuse.

