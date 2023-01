QUINCY (WGEM) - A building that has been the subject of speculation for years in Quincy is now coming down.

The former China Inn property on 30th and Broadway was sold late last year to Trevor Beck.

Demolition began on the property Tuesday.

There is no word from the new owner about what he plans to do with the property once it is torn down.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.