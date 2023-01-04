Downed tree closes portion of 16th and Chestnut

QUINCY (WGEM) - A portion of 16th and Chestnut in Quincy had to be blocked off Tuesday because a tree branch had fallen onto the road.

Central Services Director Kevin Mclean said the tree was being taken down by city workers upon the request of aldermen.

He said they were concerned that limbs had been blocking access to water shut-off valves.

The road has since been reopened.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.