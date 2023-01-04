Former NFL player Jack Cornell talks about real life invading a football field

QUINCY (WGEM) - Jack Cornell sat down to watch the start of the much-hyped showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, both division leaders in the AFC East and North.

Both featured outstanding young quarterbacks, Josh Allen of the Bills and Joe Burrow of the Bengals. A great game to end Week 17 of the NFL season.

“I watched the opening kick off, watched a series or two, and then turned off the TV,” said Cornell, who played in the NFL with Baltimore and Oakland between 2012 and 2014, earning a Super Bowl ring with the 2012 Ravens.

It was time to tend to some family obligations for the evening and get to bed early because Tuesday morning Cornell -- in his job as educator and coach -- would be greeted by a host of students “eager” to return to Quincy Notre Dame High School after a two-week Christmas break.

Then Tuesday morning, Cornell checked his Twitter feed to see the final score and couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

“I looked at my phone and I was just stunned. Total silence,” Cornell said when he learned Buffalo’s second-year safety Damar Hamlin needed CPR on the field and was in a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition after taking a helmet to the chest.

The game was suspended after a nearly hour delay with the Bengals leading 7-3.

Football, by its very nature of contact, seems to create a band of brothers mentality, more so than other sports.

“Anytime you see one of your teammates down, you rally together,” Cornell said. “Players, coaches, everyone because your brother is hurt. That’s the bond you forge in the quest for greatness.”

Cornell said while teammates and Bengals players were openly struggling with their emotions, there is a certain strength in knowing that NFL stadiums are staffed with enough doctors and medical equipment to start a small hospital. That’s why medical personnel were able to quickly apply CPR and restore Hamlin’s pulse and get him to a hospital where CPR was administered again.

“It good to know that all the stadiums have plans to handle these type of medical situations,” Cornell said.

Cornell said it could take awhile for Bills players to be mentally ready to play again although the team held a brief walk-through Wednesday morning.

“Suspending the game at that point was the right call,” Cornell said of the NFL’s decision. “This was much bigger than a game. Much bigger than sports. This is concern about Damar’s livelihood and his family.”

Throughout his career as an offensive linemen -- as an All-State pick at QND, then as an All-Big Ten selection at Illinois and finally in the NFL -- Cornell has seen his share of players carted off the field with serious injuries.

Cornell says whichever injury situation was the most recent, that’s the one that sticks with him.

“As a coach now, when one of my Raiders gets hurt, I feel that pain, too,” Cornell said. “It’s part of the brotherhood.”

Cornell somewhat believes the emphasis on fantasy football and sports betting along with wearing a helmet unlike baseball and basketball dehumanizes NFL players a bit. (Just listen to yourself after a missed extra point costs you a $500 bet.)

“These are human beings,” Cornell said. “The casual fan might just see the players as numbers. It is easy to watch if you have no connection. That’s why it’s important for NFLPA (National Football League Players Association) to keep fighting for things for the human side of the players.”

If any “good” has come of Hamlin’s injury, it is the outpouring of support for his Chasing M Community Toy Drive, which benefits disadvantaged children in his hometown of Pittsburgh, where he attended college.

Prior to Monday’s game the GoFundMe page had raised around $20,000. As of Wednesday morning, the fund had surpassed $6 million.

“I think that just speaks to the kindness of human nature,” Cornell said. “People saw a need and stepped up. Hopefully, one day Damar will be able to realize what an inspiring story he is for so many people.”

