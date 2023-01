QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Mark E. Shults, 68, of rural Ewing, passed away on January 1 at the home of his daughter in Waynesville, MO. Ball-Davis Funeral Home.

Tracy D. Hawthorn, 55, of Quincy, IL, passed away December 30 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Births:

There are no births as of today.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.