Kahoka pharmacy celebrates 35 year anniversary as other rural medical suppliers close

KAHOKA, Mo. (WGEM) - Rural pharmacies have closed nationwide over the years, but one is celebrating 35 years of serving Northeast Missouri.

Joyce Oilar is a Clark County Pharmacy Technician.

Over the past nine years, she said, her day-to-day tasks mostly consist of answering the phone and filling prescriptions.

She said working in a rural area like Kahoka, Missouri means helping your neighbors by going the extra mile.

“I do the Medicare portion for our local nursing home here in town because we fill and pack medicine,” Oilar said. “I help enroll them in new plans if there’s a better plan available during open enrollment.”

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports the number of independently owned retail pharmacies has declined in rural areas.

Populations with fewer than 10,000 residents dropped by nearly 16%.

Oilar said the pharmacy staff’s dedication to the community could be why Clark County Pharmacy is still open today.

Owner Tony Mckee said the pharmacy has been able to stay open for 35 years partially because of the team’s willingness to adapt in changing times.

“Our health department does a great job here, so we didn’t do vaccines for a long time, but when COVID hit, I went down there to get a COVID shot and I saw how overwhelmed they were and decided that that’s something we can do to help the community,” Mckee said.

The pharmacy pivoted then and continues to provide shingles flu and pneumonia vaccines.

Mckee said he hopes the pharmacy will stay open for years to come as his staff continues to live by their original standard in providing for the community.

“You take care of us, they’ll take care of us,” Mckee said.

Mckee said throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the pharmacy was able to keep their doors open by delivering prescriptions on front door steps and keeping the drive-thru window open.

More Information: According to the Missouri Department of Health Services & Senior Services, between 2003 and 2021, the number of retail pharmacies declined in noncore (counties that have no city, town or urban cluster of 10,000 residents or more) rural areas by 9.8% in the United States, and in rural micropolitan areas by 4.4%. Additionally, the number of independently owned retail pharmacies declined in noncore areas by 16.1%, and in micropolitan areas by 9.1%.

