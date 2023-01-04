Local doctors speak on heart health

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Local doctors want you to know what can lead to cardiac arrest.

Blessing health system cardiologist Dr. Irving Schwartz said a cardiac arrest is when your heart either stops or goes out of rhythm, which will cause sudden loss of consciousness.

Schwartz said the most common cause is an irregular heartbeat.

Schwartz said an injury to the heart, like a punch, can also lead to a cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, he said there are certain qualities that make someone prone to heart issues.

“Those that we identify at risk for it, those might be people who have had previous heart damage or had an event like that and survived it or have a weakened heart for some reason, we are putting what’s called, an implantable defibrillator in them,” Schwartz said.

He said high blood pressure, high cholesterol, tobacco intake and diabetes can lead to heart problems. He also said getting older can play a factor.

Schwartz said CT scans can reveal certain heart issues, especially if you have never been diagnosed before.

