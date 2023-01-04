Longtime Quincy restaurant plans move

QUINCY (WGEM) - A longtime Quincy restaurant is moving from its Calftown location to the old Chompz Great American Grill location at the corner of 12th and Jefferson.

Steve Bunch, the owner of the property at 12th and Jefferson said the owners of La Gondola have signed a lease for the property. But, he said, a move-in date has yet to be determined.

Chompz moved from that location to the Illinois Veterans Home in early October.

Prior to Chompz being at that location it was a Hardee’s which closed in 2017.

La Gondola at 500 S 8th St. has already closed ahead of the move.

