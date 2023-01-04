Missouri lawmaker files legislation to legalize sports betting

Spots Betting
Spots Betting(Wayne Parry | AP)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - The Missouri House of Representatives reported Wednesday that State Representative Phil Christofanelli is seeking to have Missouri join a list of states across the country in legalizing sports betting.

Christofanelli filed HB 581, which would provide a legal avenue for Missourians to bet on sports online and in casinos.

A number of states, including neighboring states Iowa, Illinois, and Arkansas, have legalized sports betting since a 2018 Supreme Court ruling lifted a nationwide ban on sports betting outside of Nevada.

Christofanelli previously filed legislation relating to sports betting during the past three legislative sessions, passing it out of the House last session and hopes this is the year the legislation will cross the finish line.

“Sports betting in Missouri is already happening, Missourians frequently cross state lines to place bets or go through online avenues that don’t bring the state any revenue,” said Christofanelli, R-St. Peters. He added, “Legalizing sports betting is a common-sense issue. I hope this is the year we can get this done so we can give Missourians more personal freedom and bring more revenue to our state.”

Under Christofanelli’s bill, Missouri would have a tax rate of 10%, which would make the state competitive with its neighbors. Casinos would have to pay the tax – not bettors. Sports books would not be required to use official league data. The bill also lays out funds to help treat those who suffer from gambling addictions.

The legislation now awaits assignment to committee for further discussion.

Track the status of the bill here, read the original version of the bill below:

