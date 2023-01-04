Proposal to increase Adams County EMS and paramedics wages discussed in committee meeting

Among the issues, the ambulance chief, John Simon, proposed a wage increase, to make hiring and retaining EMTs and paramedics, more competitive.(WGEM)
By Charity Bell
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Board Executive Committee discussed several topics Tuesday night.

Among the issues, the ambulance chief, John Simon, proposed a wage increase, to make hiring and retaining EMTs and paramedics, more competitive.

Simon said they’re at the beginning of the fourth year of its four-year contract.

He said places like Pike and Marion Counties operate at lower volumes than Adams County, but have more attractive wages.

He proposed an increase by $2 an hour for EMT wages and 50 cents an hour for paramedics.

The committee motioned for him to confirm geographic numbers and have a sit down with the union to discuss modifications to their current four-year contract.

