Second recycling drop-off site approved by Quincy City Council

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hy-Vee on Harrison in Quincy will be the second of three recycling drop-off sites in Quincy.

This comes after City Council voted unanimously to approve its proposal Tuesday night.

Aldermen approved a license to use the grounds at the intersection of 12th and Harrison to put in a site for recycling.

If you remember back in September, they voted to switch the city’s recycling program from curb-side pick-up to three drop-off sites.

Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte said the current curbside option will continue through March.

Conte hopes to have the drop-off sites open to the public as soon as possible, to work out any kinks before the hard launch on March 1.

“It’s actually in a really good spot, in a very heavily residential area. It gets lots of use. I think it should get lots of traffic. A lot of people shop there of course,” Conte said. “This will make it convenient for them to bring their recyclables and get rid of those, while they’re doing their regular grocery shopping.”

Conte said the city has received the 16 large community recycling containers and they’re at the central services department.

He said right now they’re working to get the access platforms constructed because the bins are too tall for people to use without them. That way once all of the location sites are approved, all the mechanics will be ready to go for recyclers to access.

Council approved the first location for the drop-off sites back in October. It’ll be at 1121 Locust, on the lot of the Pepsi Bottling Company.

Conte said they’re still working on the third lease. He said it’s a matter of corporate review and legal steps and hopes to have an answer soon.

Council also unanimously approved several other topics Monday night. Alderman approved to keep the current Home Rule Purchase Tax rate at 1.5%.

They also adopted a resolution keeping the hotel tax rate at 8% and approved spending about $10,151.12 for emergency repairs of a water treatment plant boiler.

