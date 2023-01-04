Sheriff: Mom, 6-year-old girl dead in suspected murder-suicide

Authorities say a Texas mother is believed to have fatally shot her 6-year-old daughter before...
Authorities say a Texas mother is believed to have fatally shot her 6-year-old daughter before killing herself.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - Authorities in Texas are investigating the shooting deaths of a mother and her 6-year-old daughter in what is believed to have been a murder-suicide.

Early reports indicate the woman killed her 6-year-old daughter Tuesday before taking her own life in a Houston suburb.

Investigators say the woman’s teenage children, ages 13 and 16, found the bodies of their mother and half-sister.

The Harris County sheriff says it appears the woman was having marital problems with the father of the deceased 6-year-old. The couple separated last October.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gage Schroder, 24
One person injured in Quincy shooting
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The Tadlock family is currently staying with relatives as they aren't yet sure of what to do...
Warsaw family devastated after New Year’s Eve fire destroys their home
Justin Sims
One man dead after Hannibal shooting, suspect arrested
New law increases pool of mandatory reporters
New Illinois law increases pool of mandatory reporters

Latest News

Blessing Heart
Local doctors speak on heart health
Local doctors speak on heart health
Local doctors speak on heart health
Hannibal City Council
Hannibal City Council votes for third party investigation into City Clerk’s Office
Hannibal City Council votes for third party investigation into City Clerk’s Office
Hannibal City Council votes for third party investigation into City Clerk’s Office