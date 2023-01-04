Social Security increase could help local seniors

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you’re relying on your Social Security check to get by you’re going to start seeing bigger checks.

According to the Social Security Administration, roughly 70 million Americans will see an 8.7 percent cost-of-living increase to their benefits.

West Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging director Mike Drew said the rising cost of food, utilities, gas, insurance, and other items are financially impacting seniors who are living on a fixed income.

He said those costs can impact their budget, which can force them to make difficult choices.

“I’ve seen where seniors have had to make a choice of discontinuing a medicine possibly or cutting back on the types of food they get just to make sure they have enough money to pay all their other bills,” Drew said.

Local food pantries are also hoping the increase will help seniors who they say make up a good amount of their clientele.

Horizons Food Pantry building manager Mark Geissler said inflation can quickly eat into the food budget for those on a fixed income.

He said prices for some food like meat have gone up between 50 to 100 percent, though it does depend on the type of food and it’s availability.

He said even though some seniors might not longer need to continue using their services after the bump, they might continue to do so.

“I think some if they are positively impacted by the financial gains in Social Security to compensate from inflation, they will continue to come by because they will hopefully try to take what extra finances they may receive at the end of it all, and pocket some of that to increase their savings in anticipation of any other unforeseen things,” Geissler said.

He said they’re not sure how many seniors this would apply to as that depends on one’s budget and expenses.

