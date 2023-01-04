Weather whiplash today

Expect cloudy skies during the evening commute. You may even spot some flurries.
By Whitney Williams
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - After a record high yesterday, today will be much colder due to a cold front that has moved through. This morning is about 22 degrees colder, so the heavier jackets will be needed. A low pressure system remains to our north nearly anchored in place. This low is causing our winds to come out of the west, allowing cooler air to spread into the region. Our daytime high has likely already happened. Around midnight, the temperature was 39°. Through the afternoon, temperatures will hover in the mid 30s. By this evening, we may get a few degrees “warmer” but we will not surpass 39°. Sustained winds will range from 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. With the colder temperatures in place and those breezy westerly winds, wind chill values will be in the 20s through the day. As for sky conditions, we will be cloudy as the low pressure system continues to push clouds our way. You may even see a few flurries.

We will drop back below freezing tonight, with lows in the mid 20s to near 30° depending on where you live in the Tri-States. Skies will remain rather cloudy.

Heading out the door tomorrow morning, temperatures will be a little colder than this morning in the mid 20s to near 30°.

