WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (Dec. 30) QHS Blue Devils Set To Tip-Off Against Decatur-MacArthur Tonight In Championship Game At Collinsville Tourney And Southeastern Falls To Defeat At Macomb-Western Holiday Tourney

Broc Hampsmire “The Voice Of The Blue Devils” Offers Insight & Analysis On The Big Title Tilt Set For Vergil Fletcher Gymnasium
QHS Guard Raplh Wires And The Blue Devils Ready To Compete For Tourney Title At Collinsville...
QHS Guard Raplh Wires And The Blue Devils Ready To Compete For Tourney Title At Collinsville Tonight
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It’s been a long journey back to the mountain top for the Quincy High basketball team but for the first time since 2012, the Blue Devils will be in the title game at the Collinsville-Prairie Farms Holiday Classic this evening. (12-1) QHS is set to tip-off against undefeated Decatur-MacArthur tonight in championship shown. Quincy has won the Collinsville title 4 times in program history. The last championship crown locked up by the Blue Devils at Collinsville was secured more than two decades ago.

Meanwhile, the undefeated Generals are the reigning Collinsville Champions. The Blue Devils know the MacArthur High program very well after being knocked out of the Classic semifinals last season by the Generals in an overtime thriller.

WGEM’s Brendan Reidy will check in with “The Voice of the QHS Blue Devils” Mr. Broc Hampsmire for his breakdown and scouting report on this evening’s heavyweight championship battle on the hardwood at Collinsville High.

The WGEM Sports-Cam was also on the move at Western Illinois University where the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament where the Suns of Southeastern returned to action. All-State standout Danny Stephens and the Suns tipped off against Eureka in one of the early matchups on the Friday schedule.

We’ll have game highlights and scores from Western Hall in Macomb.

