WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (January 3) Quincy Blue Devils Start To Prepare For Friday’s Western Big 6 Battle On The Hardwood Against Rock Island In The Gem City

QHS Head Coach Andy Douglas Ready For The Opportunity To Host The Rocks
QHS Blue Devils Set To Tip-Off Against Rock Island On Friday
QHS Blue Devils Set To Tip-Off Against Rock Island On Friday
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Quincy High basketball team was going all out at practice earlier today as they started to focus in on Friday’s Western Big 6 Conference battle against (10-5) Rock Island. Right now, the Rocks are (2-2) in the conference standings while QHs is rolling at (3-1). Last season, Quincy beat RIHS in both of their head-to-head contest by a combined 6 points.

The “Blue and White” will once again be prepared for another spirited contest against the Rocks on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Rock Island by the way, is now (2-0) playing on the road so far this season. The Blue Devils meanwhile are a perfect (7-0) playing on their home floor.

The WGEM Sports-Cam Was on patrol at QHS a few hours ago and tracked down head coach Andy Douglas. As you might expect, Quincy High’s 9th-year court general is looking forward to facing The Blue Devils number 1 conference rival in “the Gem City” in less than 72 hours.

